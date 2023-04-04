After delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal this exciting update. The first movie was led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Scroll below to get all the deets.

The magnum opus continues with Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

But that’s not all! The visionary director, Ayan Mukerji also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmāstra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it’s safe to say that the upcoming installments are worth the wait!

Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra Part One: Shiva brought Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on screen as a pair for the first time. The film had cameos from actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

