Bhumi Pednekar Has THIS To Say On Thalaivi Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Ageism Comment On Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu released in October this year. The film grabbed headlines for a lot of reasons, one of them being the age debate. Both Bhumi and Taapsee play elderly women in the film and some people were of the opinion that the makers should’ve cast age-appropriate actors for the film.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel revealed that the Queen actress was offered Saand Ki Aankh too but she refused to do the film. The reason Kangana rejected the offer was that she told the makers to cast an older woman and fight ageism and sexism in Bollywood.

However, in her next outing titled Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM, late J Jayalalithaa. As it’s a biopic based on Jayalalithaa’s life, the actress will also play the older role. Recently, the first look of the film was released which was Kangana’s older look of the late CM. The first look received a mixed response from the people.

Recently, during the group interview for Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar was asked about the particular actress (Kangana) and how she raised her voice against not casting an older actress for SKA but now she is herself playing an older woman in her next.

Dear Nikhil it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood…(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

The Bala actress answered, “I really don’t want to comment on this because I’ve never done it in the past either. I really feel your work is the only thing that should talk. That’s why, around any controversy, be it Bala or Saand Ki Aankh, I’ve never been on the forefront to say anything because I’m very confident of the work I do. I know when people go and watch the film. I really hope I can change their minds and that’s exactly that happens; I feel that.”

When asked isn’t this hypocrisy, Bhumi quipped, “I know you are looking for something, but I am not going to.”

She added, “This is my nature. I’m not a controversial person. I really have kept a clean slate. This is the route I want in life. I’m a supporter of everyone who does work because I really mind my own business.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!