Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To The News Of Working In A Film With Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani

The year 2019 has been quite amazing for Bhumi Pednekar. The actress has been a part of some outstanding films where her performances have received rave responses from the audience and the critics.

This year, her films Saand Ki Aankh and Bala got a good amount of appreciation and even performed well at the box office. Currently, she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

While everyone is looking forward to seeing Bhumi’s act in PPAW, there were reports that she has signed an interesting film alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film is supposedly helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

At an interview recently, the Sonchiriya actress was asked if she is working with Varun in her next. Bhumi Pednekar gave a smile and answered, “I don’t know what are you talking about. There was a source that gave the story, right? Ask the source.”

Well, that’s quite an interesting answer and she didn’t even deny the news. So there are chances that we will get to see the refreshing pair of Varun and Bhumi on screen.

Coming to Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

The actress will be next seen in films titled Bhoot and Takht.

