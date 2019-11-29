BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Starrer Faces Rage For Making Sadhus Dance In Hud Hud Song!

The makers of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 are all set to unveil their upcoming song, Munna Badnaam Hua, in a big event that’s set to take place in Mumbai tomorrow. The song will witness a face-off between Sallu Bhai AKA Chulbul Pandey and Prabhudheva. But looks like there’s a roadblock for the movie as one of the earlier songs, Hud Hud, is receiving massive backlash for showcasing saints or sadhus dancing in the video. In fact, viewers are trending #BoycottDabangg3 all over.

Yes, you heard it right! The makers had released the video of Hud Hud last to last week, but as the song is reaching out to masses, their response is all viral on Twitter. Several Twitterati slammed Salman Khan and team for hurting hindu sentiments as dancers in Sadhu avatars are seen dancing in the background multiple times.

Check out some of the user tweets below:

Prasad Haldankar: #BoycottDabangg3 STOP STOP STOP ! Denigration of Hindu Dharm Through Bollywood's cheap thinking.

#BoycottDabangg3

STOP STOP STOP !

Denigration of Hindu Dharm

Through Bollywood's cheap thinking. pic.twitter.com/oivpWKqHEI — prasad haldankar (@prasadhaldankar) November 29, 2019

Aparna Naik: Sadhus and saints are the pillars of Hindu Dharma .. Do not portray them as dancers.. Mr. Slaman Khan you need to apologize #BoycottDabangg3

Sadhus and saints are the pillars of Hindu Dharma .. Do not portray them as dancers.. Mr. Slaman Khan you need to apologize#BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/IHKHrjprBM — Aparna Naik (@AparnaNaik10) November 29, 2019

Digvijay Chavan: There are billions of Hindus in country ! If can't make pro Hindu movies then alteast don't hurt sentiment ! @BeingSalmanKhan: Request you edit the song before release !

#BoycottDabangg3

There are billions of Hindus in country !

If can't make pro Hindu movies then alteast don't hurt sentiment !@BeingSalmanKhan : Request you edit the song before release ! pic.twitter.com/b6Tdy28IxX — Digvijay Chavan (@sanjeevsut) November 29, 2019

Monica Singh: #BoycottDabangg3 Bollywood continues to hurt Hindu sentiments again

#BoycottDabangg3 Bollywood continues to hurt Hindu sentiments again pic.twitter.com/536fANPVHb — Monica Singh (@ms_hjs) November 29, 2019

Shaan Raaj: There is mockery of Sages,Hindu culture in film Dabangg3.This has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus,as Saints are revered in Hindu society.Because of this,now devout Hindus are appealing for #BoycottDabangg3

There is mockery of Sages,Hindu culture in film Dabangg3.This has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus,as Saints are revered in Hindu society.Because of this,now devout Hindus are appealing for #BoycottDabangg3 #BoycottDabangg3 #BoycottDabangg3 #BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/dcV10xweAc — Shaan Raaj (@raaj_shaan) November 29, 2019

Snehal Gubyad: It's really too much !! Y evrytime bollywood is insulting our holy Dharma, Sages n deities? Evry1 shud raise a voice of #BoycottDabangg3

It's really too much !! Y evrytime bollywood is insulting our holy Dharma, Sages n deities? 😡 Evry1 shud raise a voice of #BoycottDabangg3 @AparnaNaik10 @Milind_MMD @ManjitKumar_IND @JSKneha03 https://t.co/XLP1asyfEy — Snehal Gubyad (@Gubyad_Snehal) November 29, 2019

Meanwhile, soon after the negative trend, Salman Khan fans came to his rescue and took over the situation. Keywords like #AwaitingDabangg3 have started to trend all over Twitter now.

Dabangg 3 along with Salman, also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha as the leading ladies. The movie directed by Prabhudheva is all set to hit the theatre screens on December 20, 2019.

