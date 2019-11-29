Ajay Devgn Mocks Kajol In A Fun Twitter Banter; Her Comeback Is SAVAGE!

Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol reunite on screen next year in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Right now, they have taken to social media to celebrate the fact that their superhit comedy drama Ishq completed 22 years on November 28.
Ajay shared a still from the film with a candid caption for Kajol on Twitter on the occasion, to which, Kajol had a witty reply.
Ishq released in 1997, and the couple co-starred with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the Indra Kumar film.
Recalling the film, Ajay posted a roamntic still from the film featuring him with Kajol. He captioned it with the lyrics of their hit song in the film: “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.”
Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq pic.twitter.com/BsL4sRPuK5
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2019
Kajol’s reply was hilarious. She posted a still from the film that shows her asleep. “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon,” she wrote.
Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon 😂#22YearsOfIshq https://t.co/VRWfJdH0yi pic.twitter.com/RzqORgHl1E
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 28, 2019
Juhi also posted a few pictures from the film on Instagram. “Nostalgia… It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs 22 years of Ishq!!” she wrote.
