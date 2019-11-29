VIRAL Video: Rakhi Sawant Says She’s ‘Desperate’ To See Uddhav Thackeray As ‘Mumbai’s Next CM’; Gets Mercilessly Trolled!

A lot has been going in Maharashtra in the Political arena, and it’s sort of a shocking crisis that the state is facing. A lot of citizens stormed the social media with their views on the entire situation, but actress Rakhi Sawant’s stance is now grabbing eyeballs. The actress has shared her views in her recent post, and we’re sorry to say, but she’s funny.

Rakhi took to her Instagram yesterday and shared a video where she could be seen in her ‘married’ avatar with sindoor, and mangalsutra. She spoke about how she desperately wants to witness Uddhav Thackeray because he has the power of ruling in his DNA. She could be heard saying, “Maharashtra ke CM ke liye mai bohot tadap rahi hu.. mera dil kehta hai and mai Ishwar se roz parthna karti hu ki Uddav Thackrey ji hi Mumbai ke CM bane…”

Something that viewers hilariously pointed out is the TV actress saying ‘Mumbai ke CM’. Social media users took to the comment section and mercilessly trolled her for the same.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Mumbai k cm… Ha ha ha…” wrote a user.

“Arey nahi Raakhi jee Mumbai k CM nahi Maharashtra k CM,aap kisiko support karte ho toh axcet kaha k hai ya hone waale hai unn sabki jaankaari toh rakhiye,sirf Mumbai k CM kehne se hum marathiyo par asar padta hai aur aap bhi toh Marathi hee ho..phir bhi itni badi galti,not fair..” pointed out another.

Another user wrote, “Bahut badu jhooti ho tum”

“Mumbai Ka CM nahi hota. Har ek locality ka CM hota hai. Andheri East Ka bhi CM hota hai (laughing),” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she got married in a private ceremony but hasn’t revealed the identity of her husband yet. She’s allegedly living in London right now.

