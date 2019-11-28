  Kangana Ranaut: “Even If I Do A 100-Crore Film, It’s Called A Flop”    

Kangana Ranaut has always been the one to call a spade a spade and not someone who minces her words. The one to flag off the nepotism debate of Bollywood, Kangana has said that she always does things with a purpose. The actress, who has been vocal about her criticism of people and practices of the industry that she does not approve of, was speaking at an event in Delhi where she said that her anger is very constructive.

Kangana’s team has shared snippets of her interaction at the Delhi event, where she was involved in an energetic discussion with Roshan Abbas as she attended the Republic Summit in Delhi on the second and concluding day.

Speaking at the event, Kangana has heard saying, “My anger is a very constructive anger. Every time I’ve gotten angry in life, it has been for a reason to construct, to do better or to excel or for my team to excel. Like I said, when I left home, I did not leave because I just want to give my parents hell. I had a vision, I had a plan, so it’s been a very constructive emotion. I would like to go against practices which are pulling people down, which are not productive. What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic.”



Further, Kangana lashed out saying that many of her films, that have amazing content and are loved by the audiences are called flops even after they earn good money. “Even if I do a 100-crore film, it’s called a flop. People think I am careless with my money but I am very wise when it comes to handling my finances. I like to invest in my dreams. I don’t like to invest in a dead zone and freeze my money. I am also an obsessive lover — not just sexually but platonic too. The ones I love, I spoil them silly. I love my parents. My brother’s wedding is in Udaipur. I like to spend on people I love. God has been very kind. I support causes too and donate where my heart belongs.”



Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and Dashrath M. Mali’s Dhaakad in the making. Kangana also has the controversial biopic on late political supremo Jayalalithaa that is titled Thalaivi to look forward to.

