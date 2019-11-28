Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Blessed With A Baby Boy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst the most popular shows of all time in India and it’s each character has its own set of loyal followers. When Disha Vakani welcomed her baby girl, the fans celebrated the occasion like a festival across social media and here’s what, another actress Priya Ahuja is embracing her motherhood by welcoming a baby boy into the world.

Priya Ahuja is popularly known for her character of Rita reporter. A few hours ago, she took to Instagram for sharing the good news with her fans. In the picture, one can see the feet of a newborn. “Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November,” the caption reads.

Meanwhile, the actress shared her pregnancy during Janmashtami. She took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote: “Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows…Could not be a better day than today to announce this…Happy Janmashtami.”

Priya Ahuja is happily married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s director Malav Suresh Rajda.

