Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Trolled For Wearing The Same Sweatshirt As Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar, currently basking in the glory of Housefull 4, is all set to come with Good Newwz. His dramedy is all set to release next month, but the star has found himself at the center of memes before that. It’s his 4th movie this year after Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

Akshay, in a scene from Good Newwz is seen wearing the same sweatshirt and the users are having their fair share of laugh about the same. Akshay’s fan page posted a picture in which we see him wearing the same sweatshirt.

Fans took no time and started shooting hilarious questions like, “Was there a budget constraint?” or ”was he shooting for both the movies on the same day?” Check out the comments below:

Earlier, the release of the official trailer of ‘Good Newwz‘ was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars. On YouTube, the trailer garnered a staggering response and has crossed 56 million views so far. ‘Good Newwz‘ revolves around two married couples, who are trying to conceive a baby.

Karan Johar, who is producing the film, says he feels really happy when an actor agrees to work for his banner at a lower price. He adds that Akshay Kumar, the hero of “Good Newwz”, has not given him any good news so far on that front. “Good news to me is when an actor agrees to do my film at a low price, but that’s a good news Akshay hasn’t given me so far,” Johar said with a laugh while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film. g

