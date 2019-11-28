Allu Arjun On Reuniting With Sukumar: “His Hair Colour Changed, My Skin Has Changed, Love Hasn’t changed”

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun who is busy filming final portions of his much-awaited Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was in all awe for his filmmaker friend Sukumar with whom he will soon be kick-starting their next which has been tentatively titled AA20.

Yesterday on occasion of 10th anniversary of Arya 2‘s release, which also happens to be one of the biggest hits in Allu Arjun’s career, the star actor took on his Instagram handle to thank the star cast and crew of the film. Following which he penned a sweet note for his friend and Arya 2‘s director Sukumar.

The ‘Stylish Star’ shared a picture featuring him and Sukumar along with the caption that read: “Sukku hair colour changed, My skin has changed. Love has not changed. Madness, when we are together, can never be changed… You will witness it very soon 🀄️⛎Š♓️🀄️♈️”

The actor-director duo who have worked together twice in their career for Arya ( 2004) and Arya 2 (2009), will soon be teaming for the third time after a huge gap of 10 years for their dream the project, AA20.

AA20 revolves around the backdrop of illegal red sandalwood trafficking. The film will have Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead opposite Allu Arjun.

As per reports, the film may have Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film has Pooja Hegde in lead along with Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma and others in major roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit big screens on 12th January 2020.

