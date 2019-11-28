Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: A Tailor-Made Situation Is Ready For Disha Vakani’s Comeback?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the rare shows which enjoys a loyal fan following despite completing a run over a decade. Apart from the episodes, the show steals the limelight every now and then due to some off-screen happenings. And now, the sitcom is back in the headlines due to the much-talked-about topic of Disha Vakani’s comeback aka Dayaben.

Earlier, the makers showcased a short sequence of Disha in an episode, hinting at her comeback. After that, the makers are trying their best to get the actress on board for shooting fully-fledged episodes and creating a desirable plotline for her reintroduction.

Now, as per Jansatta’s report, the tailor-made situation has been created for Disha Vakani. In the upcoming episode, Bagha narrates his dream to Jethalal, in which Jethalal’s father Champak Lal has got bedridden following sickness. Bagha further adds that his dreams have always come to the reality, which terrifies Jethalal.

It is being said that in such a situation of Jethalal’s helplessness, the makers can bring Daya (Disha) back in the show.

Let’s hope at least this piece of speculation comes true and fans finally get to see the light of the day!

Meanwhile, it was recently learnt that Monika Bhadoriya who’s been playing the role of ‘Bawri‘ for over 6 years has left the show. It is furthermore being said that the reason behind quitting the show was payment issues with the makers of the show. In fact, Monika is said to have shot her last scene on October 20th.

