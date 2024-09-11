Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are two of the most anticipated films of the year. Both have the potential to become blockbusters, considering their star power and well-established franchises.

Ever since it was announced that the two movies would be released on Diwali, fans were curious to see if any of the makers would budge and move their release date to avoid a clash. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers had requested Rohit Shetty to push Singham Again’s release date, the filmmaker has denied their proposal, confirming that the two films will be going head-to-head this Diwali.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Clash on November 1st, 2024

As per reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer Bhushan Kumar had a meeting with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn last week to discuss the impending clash with their film, Singham Again. The producer asked the director-actor duo to bring their film to the cinemas on another date so that both projects could do business to their full potential. However, Rohit and Ajay have refused to push Singham Again’s release. The action film has already faced a delay, as it was earlier planned to be released on August 15th.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will now hit the screens on November 1st, 2024. This will mark another big Bollywood clash after the three-way clash of Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa on Independence Day, where Stree 2 emerged victorious while the other films struggled to pull audience to the theaters.

Singham Again marks the third installment of the blockbuster film series and is overall the fifth flick in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The movie has a much more budget at stake than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, owing to its star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a spiritual sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). It will mark the return of Vidya Balan from the original 2007 film, who will be joined by Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Considering the ongoing success of the horror-comedy genre, the film is expected to do wonders at the box office, but its collection will surely be impacted by the clash.

