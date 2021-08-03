Bell Bottom To Release In Maharashtra As The Theatres Set To Open Before 15th August? Akshay Kumar Fans, Deets Inside!

Advertisement

Bell Bottom trailer is out, and just like many of us, Akshay Kumar fans can’t keep calm. One major thing you’ll notice in the trailer is how this is a movie made for the big screen. This looks like the perfect comeback for fans who are just craving of getting back to the cinema halls.

But, there still isn’t much clarity on what states will allow the team of Bell Bottom to release the film in the theatres. It’s releasing on 19th August, which is about 15 days from now. Maharashtra, which is considered the ‘Mecca Of Bollywood’, is still dicy when it comes to opening theatres this month.

Though there isn’t any official statement from the theatre owners in Maharashtra, there are robust reports that they’ve already started revamping the halls for Akshay Kumar’s slick actioner. In the ‘Unlock’ plan released on 2nd August, theatres are still kept closed.

Bell Bottom needs as many screens as possible to recover and make a good amount of profit on the producers’ investment. As there’s no official announcement of going the ‘hybrid’ way as Salman Khan‘s Radhe, trade pundits are hopeful of theatres reopening in Maharashtra.

Here’s what a source close to Pinkvilla reported, “The multiplex and single screen associations are in constant conversations with the Government of Maharashtra to pass an order for reopening of cinema halls. They have explained their plight to the officials and don’t want to miss out on a big-ticket release like Bell Bottom. The talks are on, and everyone is optimistic that the government will pass an order of unlocking the cinema halls before August 15.”

“Right from some state officials to the cinema hall associations, the Bell Bottom team is in conversation with all stakeholders and are confident that positive news will come their way within the next ten days,” concluded the source.

Isn’t this amazing? How excited are you for this Akshay Kumar led thriller? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

