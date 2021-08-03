Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen with Pathan helmed by Siddharth Anand. The superstar also has quite a few other films in his kitty. Reportedly, he is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy film. Now the latest development about their project is coming to the fore.

It is worth pointing out that Vidhu Vinod Chopra had produced Rajkumar Hirani’s four films Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014). However, the filmmaker split from Chopra’s production company and helmed Sanju which he had produced independently.

Now as per the Bollywood Hungama report, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is not part of Hirani’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, the filmmaker has joined hands with SRK’s production company Red Chillies for his next film. The report claims that King Khan has vowed not to work with Chopra.

It is speculated, as per the report, that when Shah Rukh Khan came to the industry he felt insulted by Vidhu Vinod Chopra when the latter kept him waiting outside his office for hours. It was due to this reason that SRK rejected films from Chopra.

Back in 2012, Chopra was celebrating his thirty years in the industry with a film festival. During a conversation with the press, he said, “Shah Rukh was offered 3 Idiots, Ferrari Ki Sawari, Munnabhai and other films. He is our first guy – we go to him first and if he says no, then we move on.” He had also assured that collaboration with SRK will happen soon and it is mere co-incident that the two have not collaborated yet. While that did not happen yet we hope that the two soon team up for a film.

As for the Rajkumar Hirani’s film in question, rumour has it that the yet-untitled venture will commence shooting in September this year, though work on the film had already commenced. The film is said to be an entertaining comedy set against the backdrop of immigration the film will also apparently feature Taapsee Pannu.

