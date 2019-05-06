Ayushmann Khurrana To Turn Gay For Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Sequel?

While Ayushmann Khurrana still can’t get over the success of Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, rumours have it that the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is on the cards. Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of his films.

There’s interesting news for the fans of Ayushmann Khurrana, he has signed the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and he is reportedly playing the character of gay. In an exclusive report by the PeepingMoon website, they have revealed about this big news of Ayushmann on working with Aanand L Rai yet again.

But sadly, Bhumi Pednekar might not be a part of it. While the first part was based on the social taboos about erectile dysfunction and sexual problems, the sequel can be gay story.

It will reportedly be titled as ‘Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and will portray a father accepting his son despite the societal norms.

Rumours have it that Divyendu Sharma, who played Akshay Kumar’s brother in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and was last seen in ‘Mirzapur’ as Munna Bhaiya, is expected to play a role of his gay partner but he hasn’t confirmed anything yet. The shooting will expectedly start in September 2019. Hitesh Kewalya has come on-board to shoot the sequel.

Ayushmann, who has started shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming Bala along with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam is based on the story of a guy who becomes bald prematurely!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!