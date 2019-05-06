Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture from her Alma Mater

One of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, who made a remarkable debut with a strong yet bubbly character in Kedarnath, recently visited New York City and the actress shared a throwback picture from her visit.

After completing her education from Columbia University, Sara Ali Khan surely misses her college days. A History and Political science graduate has fondness towards museums and the university often reminds her of these days.

Amongst the many actresses who made their debut in 2018, Sara had won several accolades for her debut, including ‘best debut’ for the year, 2018. Sara Ali Khan is the only actress to win Instagrammer of the year for the presence she holds across social media.

Paparazzi’s favourite, Sara Ali Khan is quite a traveler and the actress who is highly educated loves visiting museums.

After her strong performance in Kedarnath and winning hearts of the audience with her acting and dance moves in ‘Aankh Marey’ song, Sara Ali Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best female debutante.

Being a newcomer, Sara Ali Khan made heads turn with two back to back films last year and has many films in her kitty, already.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie, Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1.

