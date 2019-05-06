Lok Sabha 2019: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Dhoni Urges Indians To Cast Vote; It Is Just Too Cute For Words!

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni cast their votes on Monday in the Lok Sabha polls. They cast their vote in Ranchi.

Soon after voting, Dhoni took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video along with his daughter Ziva.

In the video, we can see Dhoni showing his index figure where he is highlighting his vote and Ziva can be seen saying, “Go and vote just like mumma and papa did.” Check out this cute video here:

Aren’t they cute?

This is not the first time that Dhoni has shared such a cute video. In the past too, we had seen Ziva speaking different languages which was beyond cuteness!

