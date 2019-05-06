Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand Actress Sangita Ghosh: “There Can’t Be Another Pammi Or Dev”

Actress Sangita Ghosh says she is very attached to “Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand“, which premiered in 2001, and that she is sure there can’t be another Pammi or Dev — characters played by her and Varun Badola in the popular show.

It’s raining reboots and remakes on the small screen. Asked if she would like “Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand” to get a remake, Sangita told IANS: “I have a special bonding with that show. I am sure there can’t be another Pammi or Dev… the way Varun and I played the characters.

“If it is ever remade, maybe the names will be the same but the characters will be different. So, I don’t know. I am very attached to it so, I wouldn’t like to imagine it with someone else,” she added.

Sangita is currently seen in the show “Divya Drishti” as a ‘Pishachini’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!