Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He is known for his quirky choice of scripts and unconventional roles. From, playing a sperm donor to a man suffering from erectile dysfunction to someone who speaks in a female voice at a call centre, Ayushmann has played all sorts of quirky roles. Currently, the actor is shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor.

Advertisement

As per the recent media reports, the actor is in talks for a romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is known for Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal and Simmba. According to a report published by Mid-Day, “Considering it has Ayushmann leading from the front, the film — though belonging to the rom-com genre — may well drive an important message home. Sara has finished her promotions for Coolie No 1 and is expected to kick off the shoot of Atrangi Re soon. On the other hand, Ayushmann will follow up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Anubhav Sinha’s next before training his sights on this movie. The project is in the last leg of the discussion.”

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. His performance as Amitabh Bachchan’s tenant was widely appreciated. The movie was released on Amazon Prime. Speaking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and Sara’s performance was also not appreciated.

Now it would be interesting to see what magic Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry creates on screen. Are you excited to see their refreshing pair in the film? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

Must Read: Radhe: Salman Khan Won’t Be A ‘Chulbul’ Cop Like Dabangg!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube