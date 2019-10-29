Ayushmann Khurrana On Bala Vs Ujda Chaman: “We Announced Our Film First”

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his third release of 2019, Bala. The actor plays the titular role and his character suffers from premature balding in the film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the trailer received a great response from the audience.

But the film has been in making headlines when Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman was announced. Even Sunny’s film focuses on a character who is balding and problems in his life. This led to Bala Vs Ujda Chaman news hogging headlines due to similarity in the subject. The matter went to the court as to whose film gets the first release. However, now things are sorted as Sunny’s film is releasing on November 1 and Bala will hit the screens on November 8.

Today, in a group interview, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the Bala Vs Ujda Chaman clash. He said, “We announced our film first. Our teaser came first and we even finished our shooting first. At the same time, it’s the producers and distributors decision to see what’s the best release date for the film. So I think the 8th of November is the perfect release date for the film.”

About working on the film and what he loved about it, the Article 15 actor said, “From me, Bala is a sure shot film. It’s a very good and solid script.”

He added, “I’ve explored a lot of topics which were very far-fetched like sperm donation, erectile dysfunction, etc. But this is a film which has a common subject but wasn’t explored until now. Hence, the film is very unique. It’s quite common and relatable that’s why I chose this topic.”

Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!