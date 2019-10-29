WHAT! Jamai 2.0 Actress Nia Sharma’s Lehenga Catches Fire During Diwali Celebrations

Actress Nia Sharma is in the news every now and then. Sometimes because of her web series, Jamai 2.0, opposite Ravi Dubey and her pictures raising the temperatures every now and then is known to all! However, this time is a bit shocking as the actress’ lehenga caught fire during Diwali celebrations.

Nia herself took to her official Instagram handle, to share pictures of her burnt outfit. Her superhot traditional attire caught fire through a diya at the event. However, the multiple layers of her outfit saved her from any casualty.

The actress on her post wrote, “The power of a diya! Caught fire in a second got saved by the layers in my outfit or maybe some force that guards you and protects you.”

Check out Nia’s post below:

Meanwhile, the actress grabbed headlines yesterday after a video of her grooving alongside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa at the Diwali bash went viral all across social media. Soon, fans started demanding a collab between the two, and honestly, it’s something we’re keen on watching too!

Nia and Guru were seen dancing to the tunes of Suit Suit Karda, which is a superhit track sung by the singer himself.

In the video clip, Nia looks stunning in a glitzy silver lehenga choli and Randhawa is seen in a creamy white kurta pyjama with a dark coloured Nehru jacket and an embroidered wrap.

Nia and Randhawa were at a Diwali bash. The celebrations were also attended by Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Aditi Sharma and Kapil Sharma among many others.

