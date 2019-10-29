Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Booked Under Money Laundering Case

Shilpa Shetty and husband, Raj Kundra is one of the most sorted couples of Bollywood. They got married in 2009 to businessman Raj Kundra and have a 7-years-old son, Viaan Kundra. The officials on Monday said that Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the money laundering probe. It involved gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013.

The officials further informed that Raj Kundra is told to appear in front of the investigating officer who is handling this case in Mumbai. Then, Kundra’s statement will be recorded by the officer. The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Mr. Kundra’s purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality which is connected with this case are being looked at by the central probe agency. This Central Probe Agency looks after financial crimes so they will be looking into the business dealings between the two. To investigate, the agency needs detailed information about the entire matter.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier arrested Mr. Bindra in the case. However, Raj Kundra refused that he had anything to do with this matter. In 2013, Iqbal Mirchi died of a heart attack in London is allegedly said to be a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

A criminal case is filed against Mirchi by Enforcement Directorate also against his family. It’s regarding the money laundering charges which included the alleged dealings in Mumbai about the purchase and sale of costly real estate properties. In the past few months, the ED has conducted multiple raids on this case which is based on multiple FIRs by Mumbai Police.

