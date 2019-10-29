Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Gets His Biggest Single Day Surpassing 34 Crores Of 2.0

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar is on fire at the Box Office these days. Gone are the times when people were going gaga over him for giving back to back 100 crore grossers. Now he is taking shots at bigger grossers and more record-breaking movies.

Recently with Mission Mangal, he made an entry in 200 crore club and now his Housefull 4 is all set to register a place among his top grossers. We just revealed how Housefull 4 emerged as the top grosser Bollywood out and out comedy film on “Post Diwali Day” holiday by crossing the numbers of Golmaal Again.

And now there’s another interesting fact related to Housefull 4′s Monday numbers 34.56 crores. With this figure, Akshay has also got his highest single day figure beating 34 crores of his 2.0 which also had Rajinikanth in lead.

Have a look at the Top 5 single day numbers of Akshay Kumar starrers-

Housefull 4 34.56 crores (4th Day)

2.0 34 crores (4th Day)

Mission Mangal 29.16 crores (1st Day)

Gold 25.25 crores (1st Day)

Kesari 21.51 crores (4th Day)

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 is all set to enter the 100 crores club today. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey & Johny Lever. Directed by Farhad Samji & produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film hit the cinemas on Oct 25, 2019.

