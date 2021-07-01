Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor posted a long video clip of his stage performances as a singer to his Instagram handle on Wednesday. .

Advertisement

Sharing his sentiment with fans, Ayushmann captioned the post, “Miss this! When are we going to experience this togetherness again? #Giglife @ayushmannbhava.” In it, he also tagged the Instagram page that features his performances of music gigs and concerts on stage.

Advertisement

The video clip shows Ayushmann Khurrana’S stage performances on his hit songs and his interaction with the audience.

Thirty six-year-old Ayushmann’s Instagram flooded with comments from family and friends. Wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurana shared heart emojis in their comments. Actress Prachee Shah Paandya resonated with his video and wrote: “That feeling of being on stage.”

The multi-talented actor-singer delivered several superhit songs. After his first hit song “Paani da rang” (“Vicky Donor”), Ayushmann Khurrana has sung songs such as “Sadi gali” (“Nautanki Saala”), “Mere liye tum kaafi ho” (“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”), “Nazm nazm” (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”) and “Naina da kya kasoor” (“Andhadhun”).

On the work front, the actor has several films in his kitty including Anubhuti Kashyap’s campus comedy-drama Doctor G, Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha’s action thriller Anek.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know? Kareena Kapoor Khan Had Reportedly Asked Producers To Replace Bobby Deol With Shahid Kapoor In Jab We Met

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube