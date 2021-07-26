Advertisement

After a hugely successful launch of Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan Season 2 with Salman Khan’s episode, Arbaaz is all set to pinch a few more celebrities in the show’s upcoming episodes. The second episode will be featuring the powerhouse of talent Ayushmann Khurrana who with his sense of humour shuts down trolls like a boss!

In the new promo of the show, we see Khurrana and Khan having fun and the latter facing all the comments with a smile and being his usual witty self.

When a user commented that Ayushmann Khurrana is not hero material, the actor said that for him, the script is the hero. Khurrana also opened up about being written off after three back-to-back failures and how he feels being an actor is in our own hands but being a star is not.

Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke about how the audience has the right to criticize any film’s script, acting if they don’t like it since they pay for the tickets and it’s their right to speak against it. One of Ayushmann’s trollers called him a ‘Chihuahua in a lady’s bag,’ to which Ayushmann slayed it by answering that as far as the lady is hot, he’s okay with it.

Don’t miss this wacky episode of Quickheal Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2, on July 28 at 12:00 PM on QuPlay YouTube channel for free, ZEE5, and you can catch the show on the weekends at MyFM Radio.

Watch the promo of the episode featuring Ayushmann Khurrana here:

