Ankit Tiwari's Next Song 'Ek Mohabbat' Is Based On Betrayal & It's Ready To Top The Charts

Advertisement

Singer Ankit Tiwari is all set for the release of his next single titled ‘Ek Mohabbat’ which he has sung together with Bandana Sharma.

The song written by Tanveer Gazi and composed by Jaan Nisar Lone is based on the concept of betrayal.

Advertisement

‘Ek Mohabbat’ is directed by Adhikesh Bhargav and Nirav Purohit, the video features Akshay Kharodia, Sanaya Pithawalla and Anmol Verma and is sung by Ankit Tiwari.

Sharing his experience of being a part of the video, Akshay Kharodia said: “Ek Mohabbat is a very interesting song. I will be seen with Sanaya Pithawalla for the first time. The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and I must say that it sounds too good. It was fun working with the team.”

“The song has been made with tremendous amount of passion. It is my first project as a producer and I’m super excited. Working with the actors Akshay, Sanaya and Anmol Verma and our fabulous singer Ankit Tiwari was magical. I feel I was lucky enough that I got a chance to collaborate with Ankit Tiwari for my first project. He is very hard working and an amazing person. Overall the experience was wonderful,” said producer Akshay Bhosle.

“Ek mohabbat” is all set to release on July 30.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Reacts To Being Mistaken For Raj Kundra In P*rn Case: “Some Started Abusing Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube