The music album for the latest web series ‘Hostel Daze Season 2’, which was launched on Friday, is a mixed bag of emotions taking one through the highs and lows of college life.

The music album comprises four songs — “You gotta rise”, “Don’t hold back now”, “Coming home” and “Jeans daaru sutta love” composed by Jimmy Joy.

Sung by Jimmy Joy, Kartik Rao, Soumitra Vichare, “You gotta rise” is a peppy, motivational track.

“Jeans daaru sutta love” from Hostel Daze 2 in the vocals of Jimmy Joy and Ashish Anand, sums up college days in just four words.

“Coming home” sung by Tulika Mijar and Jimmy Joy and “Don’t hold back” in the composer’s voice are soft, melodious numbers.

“The element of nostalgia present in the songs from Hostel Daze 2 will take one back to their college days and make them reminiscence those bittersweet moments. Not only the director duo Amir-Sangram but all the creators at TVF, have been a great help in creating these songs,” shared Shreyansh Pandey, Head, TVF Originals.

“Hostel Daze is a series that has immense universal appeal. It is a story that is relatable and is exactly why we had to compose songs that fit perfectly into the narrative. Each of the four tracks are completely different from each other for they express four different moods,” added Vijay Koshy, President, TVF.

The music album is available on Prime Music.

“Hostel Daze Season 2” which released on July 23, has been created by TVF and written by Harish Peddinti, Saurabh Khanna and Suprith Kundar.

Directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, the series stars Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur.

