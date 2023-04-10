Athiya Shetty Shares An Unseen Pic With Brother Ahan Shetty From Her Wedding On Siblings Day

Actress Athiya Shetty, on the occasion of Siblings Day, has shared an unseen picture from her wedding with her brother Ahan Shetty.

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share the brother-sister moment image where Ahan is seen walking her down the aisle.

Athiya Shetty wrote: “Always showing me the way.”

Athiya Shetty and K.L. Rahul got married earlier this year.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hero’ in 2015. She was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Previously, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty treated her fans to some unseen pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony dressed in a stunning golden saree with a pink blouse and traditional polki jewellery.

Athiya took to Instagram to share pictures from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies.

A picture also features cricketer K.L. Rahul giving Athiya a hug, though his face is not visible.

The new pictures show Athiya dressed in a shiny beige saree and pink blouse with traditional gold and jewellery. The first picture shows her smiling, while being surrounded by her female friends. The second image shows a pre-wedding ceremony in progress featuring Mana Shetty, who is seen performing a puja.

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty are one of the most adorable siblings duo in Bollywood. What are your thoughts on her latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the space below.

