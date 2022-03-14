Asha Parekh is one of the most beautiful and successful actresses of yesteryears. The 79-year-old actress has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over six decades and has given us some of the most incredible characters to remember her by. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her personal life and revealed the reason behind not getting married to anyone in this lifetime. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Parekh has done some amazing work in Bollywood including films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil and Batwara to name a few. She was a superstar in the 1960s and 1970s and worked opposite some of the biggest actors in the Hindi film industry. The veteran actress appeared on the cover page of Bazaar India and opened up on not getting married.

Asha Parekh said, “I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets.” The veteran actress has opened up in the past in various interviews, where she has revealed that her reputation of being unapproachable made people hesitant in asking her for marriage.

However, Asha Parekh was in love with Nazir Hussain who was already married to someone and she didn’t want to be a homewrecker hence, let her feeling go.

In a conversation with Verve, the veteran actress once said, “I know I admitted to being in love with Nasir Hussain in The Hit Girl, but as much as I loved him, I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own.”

