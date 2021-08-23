Advertisement

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ motion poster on Monday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut ‘Kuttey’.

Son of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Aasmaan will be directing the thriller ‘Kuttey’ with an interesting ensemble cast. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, New York. He has assisted his father on films like ‘Kaminey’, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ and ‘Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola’.

Previously, Arjun Kapoor took everyone by surprise with his impressive physical transformation. He considers his fitness journey to be a work in progress and says he is thoroughly enjoying his journey forward.

Arjun said: “I have to tailor-make my diet and constantly customise it because of my constant health journey forward. So, yes, along with the intense workout sessions that I have been doing with Drew Neal, I have changed my meal pattern completely.”

Arjun feels healthy food should also be tasty for someone like him to stay motivated. The actor says he is a work in progress with every meal and every workout session.

“Staying healthy is a combination of several factors – training, diet, state of mind, and the desire to take one day at a time. These things, in combination, helps anyone stay on the road to better fitness,” said the 36-year-old.

Arjun Kapoor added: “I’m just happy that I have found my groove and am thoroughly enjoying my journey forward. I, like every other person, is a work in progress and I’m at it, every single day, every single meal.”

