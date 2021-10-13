A teenage boy in Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of the moving train. The boy has also left behind a unique request to the state government that involves Bollywood playback singer Arjit Singh and dancer Sushant Khatri. Scroll down to know.

Reportedly, the teenage boy, identified as Ajeet Vanshakar from Gwalior wished to become a dancer, committed suicide as could fulfill his dream. So he threw himself in front of a moving train on Sunday. He also left behind a handwritten suicide note.

As per Free Press Journal report, the teenage boy in his suicide note urged the Madhya Pradesh government to organise an event wherein Arjit Singh would sing a song to be written on his life and Sushant Khatri from Nepal would dance to its tune. He also urged PM Narendra Modi to fulfill his last wish.

“Then only my soul would rest in peace and I would like to tell the prime minister to fulfil my wish,” Ajeet Vanshakar wrote in his suicide note. He also apologized for he could not being able to fulfill his parent’s wishes. He also wrote, “I wanted to be a good dancer, but no one supported me. No one from my family liked my hair style and my friends. I am ending my life, no is responsible for it.”

As per the report, the teenage boy had arguments with his family on several occasions in the past. While he wanted to be a dancer, his parents wanted him to focus on his studies. Sanjeev Nayan Sharma, who is in-charge of Jhansi police station, said that the boy was upset as he failed to pursue his dream of becoming a good dancer.

He also said, “Body has been handed over to parents after the autopsy.”

