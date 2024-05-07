Arijit Singh needs no introduction! He is one of the most popular and profitable singers in the music industry. However, the singer is currently facing the wrath of the internet due to his on-stage behavior at his recent concert. Arijit has been labeled highly unprofessional by netizens for cutting his nails on stage, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Arijit got his breakthrough after singing Tum hi Ho in Ashiqui 2. After that, he did not have to revisit his career. Bollywood movies are incomplete without one song by Arijit. His deep voice takes the music lovers into a deep trance, and all his songs are a hit among the audience.

Recently, a fan page of the singer posted a video on Instagram. Arijit Singh was reportedly performing at a live concert in Dubai in 2024, wearing a grey shirt and an orange cloth tied around his head. In the middle of the concert, he is seen cutting his nails with a nail cutter. The netizens are disgusted by the renowned singer’s activity.

The viral video of Arijit Singh has been posted by Believe in Arijit Singh, and in the comments, one user wrote, “That’s just disgusting. Cut your nails for hygiene anyway.”

Another chimed in, “Nothing cool about it. His outfit and this act are both unwittingly to how he should carry himself. Pathetic.”

“Naha dho bhi le bhai thoda,” added one netizen.

One user quipped, “Thats what happens when you get fame.”

Followed by one saying, “So gross, so cringe, so disgusting, so disrespectful towards the audience, so disrespectful towards the stage itself!”

One user commented, “This happened at the Dubai concert recently, and I was there! He had difficulties with playing the guitar and hence had to cut his nails.”

Another wrote, “Hope he does not take a casual sh*t on stage the next time.”

“Disgusting. Go backstage if you absolutely had to do it for some weird reason,” added one person.

However a fan defending him wrote, “A guitar player can related that.”

Followed by “Guitarist understand.”

And, “Nails kaatne ka tareeka thoda casual hai.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Believe in Arijit Singh (@believeinarijit)

