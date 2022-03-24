Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, whose latest track ‘Yaaron Sab Dua Karo’ co-starring Jasmin Bhasin, has received a positive response from all quarters, feels that in the age of digital, the success of a music video is equal to the success of a feature film.

The song has already garnered more than 19 million views on social media. Aparshakti says, “In today’s times, the entertainment industry has become extremely fluid in terms of the content being consumed by the masses.”

The song has been re-composed by Meet Bros and crooned by Stebin Ben, while the video has been directed by Vijay Ganguly.

‘Stree‘ actor Aparshakti Khurana further mentions, “The success of a music video is almost equivalent to that of a feature film because of the same reason – the spectacle at which the music industry is currently operating, be it in terms of the production value, budgets or even marketing efforts, a property like a music video can easily be compared to a film.”

“It’s being consumed and liked by the masses which is evidently being shown in the numbers”, Aparshakti Khurana adds.

Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in Aditya Motwane’s yet-to-be-titled thriller web-series on Prime Video.

Aparshakti Khurana was previously in the news when his film ‘Helmet’ had its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX. This social satire uses comedy to tackle the perceptions around contraceptives and the societal and psychological challenges one faces due to the same.

The movie is all about Lucky (Aparshakti Khurana) forging a notorious plan to steal a truck full of mobile phones. However, the story takes a comical turn when he mistakenly robs a truck full of contraceptives.

Aparshakti Khurana says: “There’s an inside joke the entire team of ‘Helmet’ would often crack that while we were making a film on the usage of contraceptives, ironically during the course of this film our director Satram Ramani and I, both became fathers in our personal lives.”

Aparshakti Khurana adds: “But jokes apart, in some ways, the usage of contraceptives also leads to a better and wiser family planning. The audience should expect some giggles, a good amount of entertainment and along with it they should also be ready for a crucial message. Television for me has always been a medium to be a part of people’s homes, to see ‘Helmet’ knock at people’s doors is thrilling.”

