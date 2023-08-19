Filmmaker and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’, took to his social media on Friday to share a short video clip wishing his dear friend, legendary Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his birthday.

The clip features several pictures of Anupam Kher with De Niro from their meet-ups. Robert is considered as one of the greatest actors of Hollywood, and is best known for his versatile performance in ‘The Godfather Part II’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Raging Bull’, ‘The Irishman’ and several others.

Taking to his X (erstwhile Twitter), the Indian actor shared the clip as he also penned a note: “Happy birthday to my dearest friend and world’s #BestActor Mr. #RobertDeNiro. May you have a long and healthy life and keep inspiring actors all over the continents! Your friendship means a lot to me. May God bless you always. Love and Which is your favourite #RobertDeNiro film???”

The clip was tied together with a mellow piano melody which brings out the essence of the birthday post.

Happy birthday to my dearest friend and world’s #BestActor Mr. #RobertDeNiro. May you have a long and healthy life and keep inspiring actors all over the continents! Your friendship means a lot to me. May God bless you always. Love and Which is your favourite #RobertDeNiro… pic.twitter.com/hhG6qBDEKm — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 17, 2023

Anupam often shares tales of his friendship on his social media. Earlier, he also met his friend and ‘Rang De Basanti‘ co-actor Mohan Agashe as he met the latter at his office. Anupam shared a video of their interaction and casual meet on his Twitter.

He wrote in the caption at the time: “My friend Dr. #MohanAgashe is a thespian in the real sense of the word. It will be my honour to be the chief guest at the event where he will be bestowed upon with one of the highest awards in arts and entertainment #PunyaBhushan in Pune! His knowledge and humility is infectious and highly inspirational. Looking forward to the ceremony tomorrow! Jai Ho.”

Recently, On the occasion of Friendship Day, Anupam Kher said that he missed his late best friend Satish Kaushik a “little extra.”

