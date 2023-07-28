Gadar 2 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. A couple of days back, the official trailer of the film was dropped online and it’s been receiving mixed reviews from netizens. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles – who will be reprising their characters – it is helmed by Anil Sharma. Amid all the chaos around the sequel, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has spilt the beans on the sequel of Rang De Basant.

Starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharma Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehmaan and Atul Kulkarni among others, the 2006 release was a box office hit. With Bollywood starting the trend of sequels of the yesteryear movies, the director has spilt the beans on the same. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview, ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was asked about Rang De Basanti’s sequel he turned down every possibility and compared it to films like James Bond and Mission Impossible. He went on to add that there are only certain kinds of movies which demand a sequel.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra told Bollywoodlife, “I have said what I had to say with Rang De Basanti, and I don’t want to repeat that. If I had something else to say, I would say that, but with some other film and not with the Rang De Basanti. Also, it is the certain kinds of movies that demands a sequel, like James Bond, Mission Impossible. I made a film on college students who get so inspired by the likes of young revolutionaries who dropped their pens and picked up their guns, and gave up their lives for the country, and for the people of the country”.

He further added, “The way the story was told, catered to the younger generations, and I realised to make this film because I was like that in my college days like, only complain about the system and didn’t jump in to the fire and there are many who do the same, take comfortable jobs and only crib about the system and do nothing about it. Rang De Basanti was a personal film, something I couldn’t do, and I wanted that young people should watch it because they are the ones who can change the system, so retelling the same story is not possible.”

Ahead of release of upcoming sequels of old films like Oh My God, Gadar, Welcome, No Entry, Hera Pheri and others, netizens have ignited a debate whether such cult classics should be touched or not.

Do let us know your thoughts on the same?

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar Walks The Fashion Ramp Donning A Shimmery Cleav*ge-Baring Ensemble & Gets Massively Trolled Online While Being Compared With Kim Kardashian, Netizens Say “Kab Tak Saans Rokogi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News