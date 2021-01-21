Om Shri Satya Sai Baba, biopic of the late godman Satya Sai Baba, is set to release in theatres all over India on January 29. The film starring Anup Jalota in the title role will open in four languages.

“I don’t think there is a bigger superstar than Satya Sai Baba. Now not many films are released in theatres but our film is releasing all over the country and the world. There are only 10 to 12 days left for the release of the film, and I feel fortunate that so many people are going to watch our film,” said Jalota, about the film, which was earlier said to release on January 22.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Jalota jad spoken about knowing the godman personally. Speaking on Wednesday about the release of the film, he opened up on the subject once again.

“I met Satya Sai Baba for the first time 55 years ago. I was only 12 when I met him in Lucknow, and at that time he heard me and my father’s bhajans and blessed us. Since then, I was in touch with Baba. I visited his ashram in Puttaparthi several times to meet him. I had also met him in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ooty. I think I have been able to do justice to this role because I knew him well. I am one of his followers, so I knew how he used to sit, walk, talk and interact with his followers, because I have seen him doing that all these years,” he said.

“Whenever he would meet me, he would call me Chhote Baba. I would ask him why he called me by that name and he told me that one day you will realise that. Now, I realise why he used to call me Chhote Baba — I think because I was destined to play his role on screen,” Jalota claimed.

The Vicky Ranawat film also features Jackie Shroff, Govind Namdev, Sadhika Randhawa, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan. Bappa Lahiri has given the background music of the film and Sachindra Sharma has written the script.

