Anil Kapoor is one actor in the Bollywood industry who isn’t ageing at all. In fact, he’s only growing younger with every passing year. The 64-year-old actor who played the role of Priyanka Chopra’s father in Dil Dhadakne Do was once offered a role to romance the actress.

Anil was in two minds to play the role of Priyanka’s father on-screen but it was his son who convinced him for Zoya Akhtar’s film.

In a conversation with Tiffin Talks, Anil Kapoor revealed that it was actually Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who convinced him to play the role of Priyanka Chopra’s father in Dil Dhadakne Do and told him he’s “not actually her father’.

“But my issue was… I am being very honest. I was like, ‘Priyanka Chopra’s father, yaar!’ We were supposed to do films where I was romantically with her. I thought, ‘Ranveer Singh phir bhi newcomer hai yaar’,” Anil said.

“Harsh came to me and said, ‘You are not actually her father, you are playing a role.’ Sometimes, you need such broad-minded and forward-thinking people around you who put sense into you. I thought, ‘Things have changed now, it’s you playing a character. You are not actually her father’,” Anil Kapoor concluded.

Along with Anil, the Zoya Kapoor’s directorial starred Ranveer Singh as Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Rahul Bose, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in AK vs AK opposite director Anurag Kashyap. In a conversation with TOI, he recently revealed doing certain films only to make money for his family.

“I did (sign movies for monetary gains). In fact, I can even name them–Andaz and Heer Ranjha. After Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, the family was in a crisis and each one of us did what we had to do for survival, out of a sense of responsibility. I have no qualms about admitting that. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja released in 1993 after a long delay. The film was a massive flop at the box office,” Anil Kapoor said.

Anil Kapoor even added that he would do it all over again if need be. “If you want to make it in this business, you have to be ready to give it your all, to not let setbacks keep you down and to persist in the face of all odds. You need guts and grit to survive and level-headedness to thrive,” he added.

