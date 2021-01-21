Actor Abhishek Banerjee has wrapped up shooting for Rashmi Rocket, and he says he always told the film’s star Taapsee Pannu that he is her fan.

He also shared his experience of shooting with co-actors Tapsee, Priyanshu Painyuli and director Akarsh Khurana.

“Akarsh and I know each other for 15 years! For me the entire experience of working with Akarsh was to going back to my roots because I had worked with him when I used to do theatres, for a theatre festival called ‘Thespo’ in Bombay and after that, we have worked and collaborated together for Rashmi Rocket,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

“Also, the set had all the people I knew from before. I have always told Tapsee that I am her fan.” Abhishek Banerjee said he watches a lot of Tamil films, and he recalled he has been Taapsee’s fan ever since he saw her in the 2011 release, “Aadukalam”, co-starring Dhanush.

“I used to often tell her this whenever we used to interact during my casting days and unfortunately because of the something or the other, we couldn’t collaborate together but finally I got to act with her and that was a great experience. Tapsee is a solid, determined and very hardworking actor. (Rashmi Rocket co-actor) Priyanshu (Painyuli) is someone whom I have known for many years,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek Banerjee, who started out as a casting director in Bollywood before making it as an actor, says he had cast Priyanshu in “Rock-On 2”, and they have been friends since then.

