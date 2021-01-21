Box Office Predictions: Richa Chadha Starrer Madam Chief Minister Sees A Respectable Release, To Rely On Word On Mouth

This is pretty much turning out to be Richa Chadha season right now, what with Madam Chief Minister arriving close on the heels of Shakeela which had seen a Christmas release. From one festival release to now enjoying a Republic Day week release for herself, she can well take pride in the fact that she has achieved a feat which most superstars would vouch for. Of course, these are different times and any actor would rather have a release on a regular week as long as there is an audience since currently nothing can be really said about audience response.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that the film is seeing a respectable release and that’s something to cheer about for the actress who would soon be seen in Lahore Confidential as well, which is a made-for-OTT film.

While we talk about that later, Madam Chief Minister is certainly a film that is backed by good credentials. The director at the helm of affairs is Subhash Kapoor who is returning four years after his superhit film Jolly LLB 2. While that film told the story of a lawyer (Akshay Kumar), this one is about a young woman who goes in to be a top politician.

The promo, which boasts of impressive cast addition of Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla, is actually good and that makes one look forward to what Madam Chief Minister have to offer. Had this film been released in a normal scenario, it would have managed to find far better traction and visibility. However, for now, it would all boil down to the word of mouth doing the trick. It is still early days for the box office to start creating some noise, at least for Hindi films, and hence it would be a fair enough feat if the first day of 50 lakhs comes in.

Even if that turns out to be the case and the reports of the film are good, one can expect some traction in a week to come since 26th January falls on Tuesday and that would allow it to enjoy continued traction.

