It hasn’t been easy for all of us to make peace with the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer between us. But hey, it’s his birthday today, and let’s not remember how he went, but revisit the times and see how he lived. While the man has given some brilliant performances and managed to create an audience in a little span, he also was a part of some soul-soothing melodies. With amazing films, some soul-stirring albums.

While he danced his way into Bollywood with Shuddh Desi Romance, he left us with Fikar Not. Sushant Singh Rajput’s song list is a gold mine. Today as we remember the star on his birthday we list 5 of his songs that you must listen as a tribute to him.

MANJHA (KAI PO CHE)

Ironically Amit Trivedi has been the man behind many hit tracks that had Sushant Singh Rajput. Manjha from Kai Po Che is a song of hope and mending the broken. It speaks to the listener to a wavelength unknown and for us it’s a reminder of when we saw SSR on the big screen for the first time.

RUAN RUAN (SONCHIRIYA)

Ruan Ruan from Sonchiriya featuring Sushant Singh Rajput talks about a bird flying away to the lands unknown and this number hits us now more. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the lyrics by Varun Grover are haunting in all the true sense. Sonchiriya didn’t get the audience it deserves, but the album happens to be criminally underrated. Do give this one a chance.

NAMO NAMO (KEDARNATH)

Another Amit Trivedi number and sung by him too. Kedarnath’s Namo Namo feels like God himself resided in the studio that day. A track worth multiple goosebumps and of course Sushant Singh Rajput on the screen scaling the heights of Kedarnath temple. There cannot be a single soul that doesn’t like Namo Namo.

GULABI (SHUDDH DESI ROMANCE)

Shuddh Desi Romance’s album was a stress-buster in all sense, and Sachin Jigar composed Gulabi was here to paint the town pink. Gulabi had a contemporary vibe, the perfect blend of culture and pop, just like the vibe of the film. Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor romancing through the song on the picturesque locations in Jaipur was a beauty.

WOH DIN (CHHICHHORE)

Chhichhore is how the world will remember Sushant Singh Rajput forever. A man full of zest, optimism and all the good vibes with him. Woh Din is all about reminiscing in the past and remembering the perfect days that we lived. Aren’t we doing just that right now? “Naa kisi manzil ki fikar thi | Zindagi jeene ki umar thi | Dosti aur doston se udhaar ke din thhe,” Arijit Singh ft. Pritam spoke volumes here.

Tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

