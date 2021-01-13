Playback singer Arijit Singh is excited about his new song O Saiyaan, which features in the upcoming film, The Power. He says his effort to bring an element of uniqueness in every song continues with the number.

“I try to bring about a sense of uniqueness to every song I sing, and this one is no exception. I have put my heart and soul into this one as well. It is a one of a kind song as we have added a different tone so that it is in sync with the movie’s setting,” Arijit said.

The song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman, and the lyrics are by Kumaar. Raj Pandit has also lent his voice.

The Power, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, is a tale of love, betrayal and vengeance. The film releases on the OTT platform ZeePlex on January 14.

Meanwhile, composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the country.

“I realised with time that in our whole family there is just one singer who is credible and that is Armaan, who is a craft singer, who is trained, who understands the dynamics of every song, (and) with every composer he sings differently,” said Amaal Mallik, also a singer.

Further praising his little brother, Amaal Mallik said: “Knowing all that at the age of 23 or 24 is difficult. He (Armaan) has seen the whole grind. I think his life deserves a biopic. At 11, he started. No one from a musical family or lineage would go to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ and start out from there. We never really got a break.”

Amaal Mallik added, “We both have clawed our way to success. Obviously, there’s a foot in the door moment that we’re Daboo Malik’s kids. Armaan starting from doing voice-overs in ads to now standing in Times Square with a billboard, you gotta give it to him.”

“India’s best singer for me is Arijit Singh, but India’s biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik. With due respect to everyone, he has taken Indian pop to global pop. At 25 when you’re in Times Square and you still are the man that he is, you could’ve gone crazy with that kind of success, the adulation from women,” Amaal added.

