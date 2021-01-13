Actress Shilpa Shetty feels we rarely share stories of struggles openly with the world and says one should not blindly believe things on social media.

Talking about the same she took to social media and shared a length post. Along with the caption, she also shared an image that read, “NOTE TO SELF: Dear me, don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re doing okay.”

Shilpa Shetty‘s captioned read, “We rarely share our struggles openly with the world. So, don’t blindly believe or be influenced by all that you see on social media or hear otherwise,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Shilpa Shetty’s caption continued reading, “Your journey, your achievements, your successes, or your setbacks will never be identical to another person’s life. YOU are your ONLY competition. Work on being a better version of yourself every day, instead of drawing comparisons with another person. Your physical and mental health will thank you,” she added.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, Hungama 2 and Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film Nikamma also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan along side Shilpa. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, Hungama.

