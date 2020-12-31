Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared on social media that she is in the mood to beat every age-old cliche. She posted her assertion with an Instagram image dressed in a bodycon tube cut-out dress.

“In the mood to beat every age-old cliche… So, I’m weekending on a Wednesday….. #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay,” she captioned the image, which currently has over 18.6K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently holidaying in Goa with family.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. “Nikamma” also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan. “Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, Hungama. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 films, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

