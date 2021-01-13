Trending

Rohanpreet Singh also shared the pictures on his Instagram and captioned it, “Aj Sadi Pehli Lohri hai. Sanu Dona nu te Tuhanu Sareyan nu v Bohot Bohot Mubarkaan!! 🤗🙏🏼 Happy Lohri Wifey @nehakakkar 👸🏻😍♥️🤗😇🙏🏼”

Reacting to Rohan’s pictures, Neha Kakkar commented, “Happy Lohri Hubby Baby!!!! 😍♥️🤗😇”

Neha & Rohanpreet Singh’s social media PDA is what their fans love the most about them. A while ago, the husband had appeared at Indian Idol 12 where wife Neha is a judge.

The Saki Saki singer later shared a video of the same on her Instagram and captioned it, “He Made me Cry 🥺♥️ Lucky Me 🥰😇 God bless you @rohanpreetsingh 🥺🙏🏼 There’s No one like You! 🤴🏻 Best Life Partner! ♥️🙌🏼😇🙏🏼 #NehuPreet”

Rohanpreet Singh recalls seeing wife Neha Kakkar for the first time and said, “I was tying my turban in Chandigarh, when I got a call from her management. They asked if I wanted to participate as a co-artiste in her new song. I said ‘do you have to ask!’”

Rohan continued and said, “I remember entering the room and Nehu was sitting there, and she turned around to see me. That was the moment that changed my life.” Even judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya couldn’t help but gush over the couple sharing such adorable gestures for each other.

Talking further, Rohanpreet Singh added, “I tell her that she’s God’s favourite child. She wrote that song (Nehu Ka Vyah), but she also wrote my destiny. My family always used to ask if I’d ever appear on a platform such as this, and look at me now mom, because of Nehu, I’m finally here.” Himesh stood up and gave a standing ovation to the couple after listening to this.

These two are absolute cuties!

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s first Lohri pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

