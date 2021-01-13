Neha Kakkar Share First Pictures Of Lohri With Husband Rohanpreet Singh, Check Out
Neha Kakkar Share First Pictures Of Lohri With Husband Rohanpreet Singh ( Photo Credit – Instagram / Neha Kakkar )

Neha Kakkar has shared the pictures of her first Lohri with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and they look straight out of a fairytale. The singer took to her Instagram to wish her fans on the auspicious occasion of Lohri with such pretty pictures of the couple.

Neha and Rohan got married in October 2020 and ever since then, the two have been making headlines every now and then.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Aaj hai #NehuPreet ki First Lohri! ♥️😇 Happy Lohri Hubby @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻♥️ Happy Lohri Everyone! 🤗🙏🏼”

