Singer Shilpa Rao has joined hands with composer Amit Trivedi on a new single.

The new song titled “Rusvaaiyaan” has been composed by Amit, and sung by Shilpa and Shahid Mallya.

“There are many shades of love. We have seen in the history of music, people make song for lovers when they unite, the anticipation, the realisation the first time you see someone. But the other side of love is also kind of sweet pain that it brings, sometimes it doesn’t work out and even if love brings you unhappiness or separation, love is still love and all shades of love have their own glory,” said Shilpa Rao.

Shilpa Rao added, “With ‘Rusvaaiyaan’, we are celebrating love in the form of pain that it brings to lovers, and all we trying to put out through the song is that we are all in this together so, even if you feel isolated, we are with you. I hope the song brings hope to people and they can keep having faith in love.”

In the non-film space, Shilpa Rao and Amit Trivedi had earlier collaborated on an upbeat track, “Raavan”. The duo had earlier worked together in films such as “Lootera” and “English Vinglish”.

