Ananya Panday may only be one film old, but the actress has already managed to impress a massive fan following thanks to her openness and her amazing fashion choices. And now, Ananya who made her big-screen debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria has finally spilt the beans on how she wants her wedding to be.

In her recent interview with a magazine, Ananya said she would want her wedding to be exactly like that of Kalki Koechlin’s in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Speaking to the Brides Today magazine, Ananya said, “I’m actually going to have two weddings. One will be in Udaipur and it’s going to be like Kalki’s [Koechlin] in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A really big party with all my friends, family, and other industry people. A week later, we’ll go to a beach somewhere like the Bahamas or Maldives for a smaller ceremony.”

What’s more, is that Ananya already has her Sangeet playlist in place too! Revealing what songs are in it, the bugging star said, “I’m going to be that bride who dances to her own songs. Hopefully, I’ll have done so many movies by then that I can perform for an hour.”

On the professional front, Ananya already has 2 films in her kitty being Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter in the making.

