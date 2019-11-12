South Superstar Mahesh Babu To Make Bollywood Debut With His 27th Film Directed By KGF Fame Prashanth Neel?

After making the audiences Down South fall in love with his charisma and acting, superstar Mahesh Babu might soon make his debut in Bollywood. Yes, you read it right, speculations are that the South superstar, following his contemporaries like Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, and Ram Charan may step into the Hindi film arena in the near future.

Mahesh Babu’s Bollywood debut was long-awaited and his fans were expecting a PAN-India release from him. Seems like the superstars next after Sarileru Neekevvaru might give his fans the gift they are expecting.

There are speculations doing rounds that Mahesh Babu’s 27th film will be a Prashanth Neel directorial, who also helmed Yash starrer KGF that impressed the Hindi audience last year. The makers of the film are planning to make it Pan-India.

Speculations also have that the film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is being said that Anil Sunkara who is the producer of Sarileru Neekevvaru will be bankrolling the next as well.

The film is said to go on floors in May 2020 and Mahesh Babu will undergo a complete transformation for the film. It is rumoured that he might even take a break to crack this different look. Coincidently, the second part of KGF titled KGF: Chapter 2 is set to hit the screens in April 2020.

Neither the producers nor Mahesh has given any hints or official announcements on the stars 27th film but fans are eagerly waiting for him to make it official. Meanwhile, Mahesh and fans are gearing up for the release of his next Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi.

