As Amitabh Bachchan turns 81, film producer Anand Pandit has partnered with an environmental organisation to create ‘Amitabh Bachchan Grove’ in celebration of the legend’s birthday on October 11.

Pandit has dedicated 8,100 trees to mark the cine icon’s 81st birthday on October 11. This tribute to the ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘ actor has been ideated in synergy with environmental organisation GrowTrees.com and the trees will be planted in the Ramtek region of Maharashtra. Read on to know more about this thoughtful and special gift.

The green cover will be called the ‘Amitabh Bachchan Grove’ and will be integrated into the organisation’s ‘Trees for Tigers’ project. An e-certificate with details of the project was also presented to Bachchan by Anand Pandit, a close friend and fervent admirer of the actor.

The certificate reads, “Your towering presence has taught us how to stay rooted while reaching for the skies. Named after you, the Amitabh Bachchan Grove will continue to remind the world of your evergreen legacy.”

As a tribute to the ‘Ganapath‘ actor, a board has also been installed in the project area, located in the Nagpur district. It reads, “Like a tall, sheltering tree, he too has a towering presence, deep roots, and an evergreen vibrance. He demonstrates how to stay connected with the earth, celebrate various cycles of life, and reach out for the sky effortlessly.”

It further read, “On the 81st birthday of this iconic superstar, veteran producer, and a dear friend of the legend himself, Anand Pandit has planted this tree grove of over 8,100 trees. This gift, much like Mr Bachchan’s legacy, will remain eternal and timeless.”

Pandit said that the grove consists of indigenous species and will be carefully nurtured in collaboration with local communities. “Amit Ji’s life’s work has touched millions and now the ‘Amitabh Bachchan Grove’ will help nourish biodiversity and provide shelter to tigers; a precious species that is struggling for survival,” he concluded.

