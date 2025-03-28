Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Kesari Chapter 2 garnered all the attention due to its hard-hitting teaser, revisiting the historical dark chapter of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Amid this, in a significant moment in the British Parliament, MP Bob Blackman urged the UK government to apologize for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre formally.

Blackman recalled how, on April 13, 1919, General Dyer ordered troops to fire on a peaceful crowd, killing 1,500 and injuring 1,200, leaving a lasting stain on Britain’s colonial history. Ahead of the 106th anniversary of the event, he discussed apologizing to Indians.

Blackman said, “In 2019, then Prime Minister Theresa May recognized this was a stain on British Colonial rule in India. But could we have a statement during government time? The anniversary will be on April 13th this year when we’re in recess, so could we have a statement from the government admitting what went wrong and formally apologizing to the people of India?”

Today, I raised the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. I asked the Govt to formally give an apology to the people of India ahead of the atrocities anniversary. pic.twitter.com/UMhHY38ISH — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) March 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh gears up to revisit this dark chapter. It highlights the bravery of C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who challenged the British Raj to expose the truth. With history back in the spotlight, the film’s announcement reignites calls for Britain to confront its colonial past.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film releases on April 18, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Did Ghajini Villain Pradeep Rawat Get Salman Khan Replaced In The Film? Bhai Finally Breaks Silence, Says “Milunga Toh Main Zaroor Puchunga Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News