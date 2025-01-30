Ameesha Patel has starred in some of the biggest Bollywood movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain, Mangal Panday, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Over the years, she has worked with various stars and has seen celebrities come and go. In a recent interview, she voiced her opinion about passing the legacies in Bollywood and shared the three superstars she believes are worthy successors of the Khans.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan were three of Bollywood’s biggest names in the past three decades. As years pass, fans have been waiting for these actors to pass the torch, but maybe there is something special with Bollywood’s Bhai, Perfectionist, and King. However, Ameesha Patel has a clear opinion on who she thinks has already begun bearing the torches of Khans.

Ameesha Patel names Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan to carry Khan’s legacy

During a conversation with India Today Digital, she named Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Kartik Aaryan as the torchbearers of Bollywood’s superstar era. She acknowledged that actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have lived up to the expectations set by the Khans, but she also pointed out that the new generation has fewer faces that can match their stature.

“After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Ranbir, Hrithik, and Kartik are carrying the legacy forward; that’s it. I feel that’s where it might end. They’re truly delivering, and it’s scary to think about what will happen to Bollywood after them,” Ameesha remarked. Apart from her top three picks, Patel took the opportunity to praise some other actors from the younger generation, like Ayushmann Khurana, Rajkumar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan was a no-brainer for the fans, as he has given tough competition to Khans during their prime.

Likewise, Ranbir Kapoor has proved himself to be a huge commercial and critical draw with movies like Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Animal. The inclusion of Kartik Aaryan may be a bit surprising for the fans, but he has proved his mettle with the performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

